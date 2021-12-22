Nick Cannon Marks 1-Year-Old Daughter’s Birthday Two Weeks After 5-Month-Old Son’s Death

Two weeks after his 5-month-old son’s death, Nick Cannon celebrates his daughter’s 1-year-old birthday.

Nick Cannon was able to celebrate his daughter’s first birthday just two weeks after his 5-month-old son died.

When he and model Brittany Bell threw their 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, a Christmas-themed birthday party, the 41-year-old TV host did his best impression of an elf, despite his 6-foot frame.

Powerful Queen and Golden, Cannon’s 5-year-old son, are shared by Cannon and Bell.

Cannon dressed up in a green velvet jacket and red pants, but he kept his swag intact with Ray-Ban sunglasses, as he always does.

Bell was dressed in a red and gold gown with a gleaming finish.

Powerful Queen, whose accessories included a crown, undoubtedly stole the show.

She was also wearing a gold dress, necklaces, and sunglasses for good measure.

Bell teased the opulent party ensemble in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday.

Thanks to sledding on real snow and a visit from Santa Claus, the kids at the birthday bash had a holiday party to remember.

When it came time to cut the birthday cake, it appeared that Powerful Queen couldn’t wait to get her hands dirty, and dig she did, scooping chunks of cake for the special occasion.

“She tore it up!!” Bell captioned one of her photos, referring to her daughter’s excitement for cake time.

Zen, Cannon’s 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, died two weeks ago after a battle with brain cancer.

Following his and Scott’s devastating loss, Cannon said on the Today show last week that he’s praying for a “miracle of strength.”

Cannon said to Hoda Kotb, “You pray for miracles.”

“Coming from a faith-based background, it’s not so much for the miracle to do something we don’t understand, but rather for the things that bring us comfort.”

So I asked for a miracle of strength to allow me to be here today, as well as peace beyond comprehension.”

For the time being, Cannon’s only option is to take things “five minutes at a time.”

“Through all of the pain, I’m hopeful in finding the purpose,” he said.

“So I’m making an effort to smile, I’m making an effort to smile.”

