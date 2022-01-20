Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Surprising Intimacy’Insecurity’

Nick Cannon Reveals His Surprising ‘Insecurity’ About Intimacy

Nick Cannon has revealed his greatest insecurity in the bedroom.

Cannon discussed vulnerabilities, insecurities, and ultimatums in his “Man Panel” segment on the latest episode of his eponymous talk show on Wednesday.

Ish Major, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Chris Distefano, and Rip Micheals were on hand to answer audience questions about relationships, the first of which was whether they had any insecurities in the bedroom.

Cannon answered the question himself by turning into the panel and telling the audience that his “skinny” body has been an insecurity of his when getting intimate.

“I’ll tell you right now…I have a lot of insecurity when it comes to intimacy.”

“As much as I boast about being in shape,” the 41-year-old entertainer revealed, “I’ve always been skinny and have never liked to be completely naked; I hide under the covers.”

The men went on to talk about the pressure to “perform” in the bedroom, as well as their own body image issues, but it was during the ultimatum segment that they really opened up.

Sorrentino stated that his greatest fear is for his family’s health and safety.

“Uncle Sam is knocking on your door.

Also, not being your best self, because you only have one life to live and you have to make the most of it.”

Laughter serves as a coping mechanism for comedians Cannon and Distefano, who use it to deal with their insecurities.

“Isn’t that what we do as comedians?” Cannon asked.

“Rather than actually sharing our feelings, we’ll go straight for the joke.”

“I have a good laugh.

“It’s like if someone gives me bad news, I kind of laugh it off, but it’s that insecurity of not knowing what to do,” he went on.

Dr. When it came to ultimatums, he was a proponent of them.

Ultimatums can work, according to Ish of WE tv’s Marriage Bootcamp.

“If we’re talking about a healthy lifestyle change, losing weight, or marrying the one you already know,” the relationship and life coach explained, “an ultimatum will work.”

“Otherwise, give him an ultimatum if you want a very unhappy, bitter, and angry man in your bed.”

Because you’re not taking a hostage, but rather a partner.

Quite a few females, to be precise.

