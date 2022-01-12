Nick Cannon Reflects on His Health Journey Ten Years After Being Diagnosed With Lupus

Nick Cannon Reflects on His Health Journey 10 Years After Being Diagnosed With Lupus

In 2022, Nick Cannon wants to stay focused on new beginnings.

However, as he approaches the 10-year anniversary of his lupus diagnosis, the 41-year-old talk show host is looking back and sharing his journey to provide insight into what led to his new perspective.

“I had a sudden and mysterious illness ten years ago that nearly took my life,” Cannon said on his eponymous show Monday.

“I had no idea it was lupus at the time, and you know how I always have to have a camera on.”

So I’d open up my phone, grab my camera, and talk to it while documenting my entire health journey.”

“I also wanted to share my own personal testimony with you because it’s such an important anniversary for me,” he continued, “and we’re all about health and wellness in 2022.”

The video of Cannon begins in January.

3rd, 2012

There’s a mix of home footage showing him playing in the snow with his family and wife at the time, Mariah Carey, as he narrates the video.

“How did I get here?” he wonders. “I mean, just a few days ago, I was in the snow with my family, playing, having a good time.”

Cannon claims that he began to swell and have shortness of breath all of a sudden.

His right side was also in excruciating pain.

Cannon claims he awoke in the hospital “with a bunch of doctors telling me I have kidney failure” before he even realized what had happened.

A doctor can be heard telling Cannon that he has “a lot of edema,” or swelling caused by fluid trapped in the body’s tissues, at one point.

Swelling of the face, legs, and abdomen can occur, as Cannon discovered and documented on video.

Cannon said things looked bleak after doctors discovered two blood clots in his lungs.

He said, “It’s the last place you want to be, man.”

“Doctors are telling you that you might die.”

Cannon takes drastic steps to change his lifestyle, from his workouts and diet to his job as a radio show host, in the final segment of the health journey video.

He finally comes to the conclusion that being diagnosed with lupus was “a way to help others.”

