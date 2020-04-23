Nick Cannon Says Eminem ”Knows Better” Than to Keep Their 10-Year Feud Going

Nick Cannon says Eminem “knows better now” than to keep their decade-long feud going.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Cannon spoke about rehashing his decade-long feud with the rapper at the end of 2019 and whether he was surprised that the “Lose Yourself” artist didn’t retaliate with a diss track of his own.

As fans may recall, in Dec. 2019, Eminem was featured on Fat Joe‘s song “Lord Above” and the rapper’s verse quickly sparked buzz and controversy after he continued to reference Mariah Carey. “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped that p—y got him neutured,” Eminem rapped on the track. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s—t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.”

At the time, Cannon took to Instagram to call “Grandpa Marshall” out and invite him to appear on Wild N’ Out. However, that was only one of many times that the two have gone on to diss each other back and forth over the course of a decade.

When speaking to Billboard, Cannon shared, “My response was his invitation to Wild ‘N Out, and that still stands. You gotta remember, I was defending myself once again. He keeps bringing it up for decades. I’m one of those cats that matches energy. I don’t do it—I overdo it.”

He went on, “Even in high school, I was a little guy, but if you made fun of me, I was gonna make fun of you, your momma, and that’s the same energy of Wild ‘N Out. It was a month of social commentary, but if you’ve ever heard me speak on this matter, I always give that dude his props as an icon in hip-hop. I think he knows better now. If he keeps talking about me, I’m gonna keep talking back.”

During his interview with the publication, he also elaborated on past comments he’s made of Eminem being a “product of institutional racism.”

“It’s the idea that there is a superior class of people who are judged by a different measuring stick. It’s something Eminem has even addressed being a guest in the house of hip-hop. When you come from a culture that was built by a community that didn’t have something of their own, but were able to embrace it and it became a new conduit of information for a new culture,” Cannon explained. “And when someone comes in and shines in that medium and takes it to the masses, it’s the same thing as [what] Elvis Presley [did]. There’s nothing wrong with it, but you gotta accept it for what it is.”

For a timeline Eminem and Nick Cannon’s feud, scroll below!