Nick Cannon Says He’s “Praying” for Orlando Brown After Sexual Encounter Claim

Nick Cannon has broken his silence about a viral selfie video that shows Orlando Brown talking about an alleged sexual encounter.

The clip was posted on the Shade Room early on Wednesday. In the clip, the That’s So Raven alum maintains a smile as he walks through a large store and claims repeatedly that he “let” “Nick” perform oral sex on him. He also says, “And I liked it. It was OK,” and adds, “But everybody knows you did it as a female.” While Brown, 32, does not mention Cannon’s last name, it is noted in the caption and he also says towards the end of the video, “You don’t want me on Wild ‘N Out.”

Hours after the the footage made headlines, Cannon, who hosts MTV’s Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, posted on Instagram a screenshot of an article about the video, which does name him, and issued a lengthy statement.

“When I first saw this I thought it was f–king hilarious!!!!” the 39-year-old wrote. “But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a ‘teachable moment’! First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was f–king brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on That’s So Raven.”

“But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves,” Cannon continued. “We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I don’t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life but let’s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn’t become another lost victim to these Hollywood circumstances.”

Cannon added, “I indeed believe this brother has the God given talent to be on Wildnout but this definitely ain’t the way to audition, this actually hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with various other young gifted performers we grew up loving, to just dwindle away after these corporations made their billions off of them. Now due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given, instead of the help they actually need. All while we sit back and just laugh…”

A little more than a year ago, Brown appeared on Dr. Phil wearing snake eye contact lenses and made some outrageous personal statements, following years of legal and personal turmoil. Host Dr. Phil McGraw said Brown accepted his offer to undergo addiction and mental health treatment.

In his post, Cannon also slammed the “most irresponsible parties involved in all of this,” “our media, specifically the ‘culturally conscious.'”

“For us to continue to post slander and tear one another down for click bait to make these white supremacy propagated platforms more money is asinine and deplorable,” he wrote. “These cannibalistic tactics only destroy ‘Us.’ Really, in post like this, who wins??? We might chuckle, joke, pass the gossip on through our low frequency vibrations but does it truly make you feel good??? Especially knowing that there are higher powers looking down at you.”