Nick Cannon Uses Flash Cards to Demonstrate His 1-Year-Old Daughter

Nick Cannon is the father of a “brilliant baby.”

The 41-year-old TV host posted a video of his 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, flashing cards.

Cannon holds up the cards in the video, while his baby girl does the same and reads what is written on the paper.

“Wow!!! Look at this brilliant baby!! They were furious when we named her POWERFUL QUEEN! Y’all lucky I didn’t name her GENIUS EMPRESS!! LOL,” Cannon captioned the video.

“However, I can’t take any credit for this! It’s all thanks to her wonderful mother, @missbbell.”

Brittany Bell and Cannon co-star in the film Powerful Queen.

Golden, their 4-year-old son, is the couple’s other child.

Bell also shared a video of their 9-month-old daughter, describing how she “loves to learn.”

Meanwhile, Cannon is the father of 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 6-month-old twins Zillion and Zion, whom he has with Abby De La Rosa.

Zen, Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son, was born to Cannon and Alyssa Scott.

The baby boy died on December 1st.

5 died of cancer of the brain.

Cannon posted photos of himself with all of his children earlier this week.

One with the late baby Zen was included as well.

He wrote, “Merry Christmas to All and Goodnight to All! Love The Cannons!!”

On his eponymous talk show, Cannon revealed his son died, though he later admitted he was hesitant to discuss the tragedy.

He revealed how he gets by during an appearance on the Today show.

Cannon said to Hoda Kotb, “You pray for miracles.”

“Coming from a faith-based background, it’s not so much for the miracle to do something we don’t understand, but rather for the things that bring us comfort.”

So I prayed for a miracle of strength to allow me to be here today, as well as peace beyond comprehension.”

More information can be found in the video below.

