Nick Cannon’s NSFW Valentine’s Day Present

Nick Cannon Shows Off His NSFW Valentine’s Day Present

Someone sent Nick Cannon a cheeky gift a few days after he announced that he is expecting his eighth child, seemingly mocking his famous fertility.

Violets and roses are both red flowers.

Nick Cannon now has the means to defend himself.

The talk show host took to Instagram a week before Valentine’s Day to show off a hilarious present he recently received: a vending machine topped with a big red bow and filled with extra-large condoms.

Nick, who allegedly took a celibacy vow in October, wrote, “Looks like someone just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!!”

“Magnums aplenty from the vending machine.”

Nick didn’t say who sent him the gag gift, but fans speculated that it was Kevin Hart, as the two friends have a long history of pulling pranks on each other.

After Nick sent him a llama for his 42nd birthday, Kevin put Nick’s real phone number on billboards in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City in July.

Nick got his revenge two months later when he wrapped Kevin’s private jet in a massive mural of his face to promote The Nick Cannon Show.

Nick’s, er, family ways were clearly mocked with condoms.

After all, on January 1st,

He announced his eighth pregnancy, his first with model Bre Tiesi, at the age of 31.

Nick is already the father of ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe (with Mariah Carey), four-year-old Golden “Sagon” Cannon and thirteen-month-old Powerful Queen Cannon (with ex Brittany Bell), and seven-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon (with model Abby De La Rosa).

No. 1 child’s news

8 comes less than a month after he announced the tragic death of his and Alyssa Scott’s son Zen, who died at the age of 5 months after a battle with brain cancer.

“I love, love, love all of my children unconditionally,” he told E! News recently, “and I have great respect and honor for all of their mothers, because I know I’m a lot to deal with.”

