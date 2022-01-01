Nick Colionne died on New Year’s Day, and friends say music will never be the same without him.

Nick Colionne died on New Year’s Day, and friends say the music will never be the same.

High Flyin’, Morning Call, and Uncle Nick were among the star’s most popular songs.

Nick died on New Year’s Day morning, according to a media source.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

It is unknown how old the actor was when he died.

This month, he was scheduled to participate in two Smooth Jazz Cruises, one from January 31 to February 7 and the other from February 7 to 14.

Michael Lington, a fellow artist, announced the sad news on Twitter, along with a photo of the two.

“We all have the same experience with him, always fun and warm on and off stage,” he wrote.

“We got to see each other a lot this year, both on the road and virtually, as he was a guest on my live-stream series multiple times, and I will miss you so much, my brother.”

“Rest in Peace.”

Others quickly took to social media to express their condolences to Nick’s family and share their memories of him.

“I say Farrell to my friend Nick Colionne with great sadness and a heavy heart,” singer Phil Perry wrote.

Our condolences go out to the family from Lilly and me.

“The world of music has truly lost a great one.”

The stage, the shows, and the laughs will all be different without you.

“Relax.”

