Nick Colionne is a well-known figure in the industry.

Nick Colionne is a fictional character.

NICK Colionne is a well-known jazz guitarist with a captivating stage presence.

He began playing the guitar at the age of nine and was a professional by the age of fifteen.

Nick Colionne is a jazz musician and educator who was born in Chicago.

It’s My Turn, Colionne was his debut album in the 1990s.

He also worked solely with students, sharing his passion for music with students in grades K through 8 from his hometown of Elgin, Illinois.

In 2010, Colionne was honored with the Wayman Tisdale Humanitarian Award, and in 1996, he was honored with the Malcolm X College Alumnus of the Year Award.

For over 15 years, the musician served as a music teacher and counselor at St.

Elgin’s Laurence Elementary School.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.