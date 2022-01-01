Nick Colionne was a real person.

NICK Colionne was a well-known jazz guitarist who was known for his seductive stage presence.

Friends of the musician began sharing tributes to Colionne on January 1, 2022, claiming that he died during the night of New Year’s Eve.

Nick Colionne, a Chicago native, has performed and taught jazz music.

It’s My Turn, Colionne was his debut album in the 1990s.

He also worked closely with students, sharing his passion for music with students in grades K-8 from his hometown of Elgin, Illinois.

Colionne received the Wayman Tisdale Humanitarian Award in 2010 and the Malcolm X College Alumnus of the Year Award in 1996, both from his alma mater, Malcolm X College.

For over 15 years, the musician worked as a music teacher and counselor at St.

In Elgin, there is a school called Laurence Elementary School.

On January 1, 2022, a number of Nick Colionne’s friends and fans began posting tributes to the singer.

Michael Lington, a recording artist and saxophonist, announced the alleged news on Twitter, along with a photo of himself and Colionne.

“It’s heartbreaking to learn that Nick Colionne passed away last night; we’ve all had the same experience with him: he’s always fun and warm on and off stage!”

“I’m not sure when we first met,” he continued, “but it was a long time ago…just look at that picture.”

“This year we got to see each other a lot andgt;andgt;andgt;andgt;both on the road and virtually as he was a guest on my live-stream series multiple times, I will miss you so much my brother Red heart RIP,” Lington concluded.

“RIP to my homie Nick Colionne,” one Instagram user wrote alongside a photo of the musician.

The Smooth Jazz World and Chicago will never be the same! I have fond memories of opening for him at the Chicago Jazz Festival!”

“I say [farewell]to my friend Nick Colionne with great sadness and a heavy heart,” another user added.

“Lilly and I express our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

The world of music has truly lost a great one.

The stage, the shows, and the laughs will all be different without you.

“Take it easy.”

One of Colionne’s alleged friends paid tribute to the musician, stating that he died peacefully in his sleep on December 31, 2021.

The user wrote on Instagram, “Just heard my dear friend, and birthday twin @ncolionne passed away last night in his sleep.”

“This was not supposed to be the start of the year.”

It’s a painful situation.

Over the last ten years, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Nick, and I can honestly say that he was always a pleasure to be around.

He’ll do it.

