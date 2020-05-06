Nick Cordero Endured a “Rocky Night” After Doctors Remove Infection From His Lungs

Amanda Kloots says her husband Nick Cordero had “a little bit of a rocky night” after undergoing a procedure in which doctors removed infection from his lungs.

Kloots’ latest update on Cordero comes days after the Broadway star underwent a tracheostomy. Cordero, who was first hospitalized for COVID-19 complications, recently was taken off a ventilator and had a breathing tube inserted. As of this past weekend, Cordero was “doing well.”

On Tuesday, Kloots shared another update on Cordero’s condition. “He had a little bit of a rocky night. His oxygen levels went down but they got him right back,” his wife shared to her Instagram Story. “They did like a long scraping to get rid of some more infection and he’s not back to some good numbers and things seem to be going in the right direction.”

She also added that she would be checking in with his team of doctors but is staying hopeful. “I think he’s back to being stable, with some good looking things,” she added. “So fingers crossed for a good day and the possibility always, of waking up.”

On Monday, Kloots shared during an Instagram Live that the Rock of Ages star was making “good progress” and she revealed that her husband started to open his eyes after he was taken off sedation.

She added: “The doctors say Nick is looking good. His settings on everything are getting better, so he says that there’s good progress. And now we just need him to wake up. His eyes are opening up but they’re not connected to anything right now. So we just need them to connect to something.”

The Bullets Over Broadway star was first hospitalized in late March after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Cordero tested negative for coronavirus twice before doctors administered a third test, which came back positive.

Due to complications from coronavirus, Cordero also underwent an emergency amputation procedure to prevent blood clotting in is right leg.

Last month, Kloots also opened up about the most difficult parts of her husband’s battle with coronavirus.

“This is one of the saddest parts—we thought I would see him in two hours,” she said during an interview with CBS This Morning. “I said you know, ‘Call me when you want me to come pick you up.’ I didn’t even give him a kiss or a hug because we were also kind of self-isolating from him because we have this 10-month-old baby.”

Ultimately, she remains hopeful that her husband will wake up.

“I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us,” she shared. “I just believe—I get chills saying it—I just believe that he will wake up.”