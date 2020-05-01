Nick Cordero’s Rock of Ages Cast Sings “Don’t Stop Believin'” in His Honor

20 SHARES Share Tweet

The Rock of Ages cast has a special message for Nick Cordero and his wife Amanda Kloots: “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Kloots took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of the show’s stars singing the classic Journey hit in Cordero’s honor.

“Rock of Ages cast singing for Nick,” she wrote alongside the footage, which stitched together several clips of the performers belting out the tune from their homes. “Nick’s incredible cast just sent me this video on a day where I really needed to hear ‘Don’t stop believing!'” Thank you so much Rock Of Ages cast for this awesome song and tribute to Nick. He loves you guys so much!”

Cordero joined the Broadway production of Rock of Ages in 2012 after being a part of the first national tour cast. He then reprised his role as Dennis for the Los Angeles show in 2019.

Cordero’s Broadway credits also include Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a 2014 Tony Awards nomination, Waitress and A Bronx Tale the Musical. The Waitress cast recently performed a special rendition of “Live Your Life” in his honor, as well.

Cordero is in a medically induced coma. Over the past few weeks, Kloots has posted uplifting videos of people dancing and singing for Cordero along with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

Cordero was first hospitalized in late March. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and tested negative for coronavirus twice. He was then given a third test, which came back positive. He has since tested negative for coronavirus again.

Kloots has documented her spouse’s journey on social media. While Cordero has experienced several setbacks, including damage to his lungs and a leg amputation, Kloots continues to remain positive.

“Nick’s doctors have said from day one, ‘You stay positive. There’s no other way to look at this because there are no results in a negative attitude. There are no results, there are no options,'” she said during a recent Instagram Live video. “So if I stay positive, if we stay positive, there’s hope, and there’s results and there’s options. So, l will continue to do that, and I will continue to believe in Nick and his ability to get through this awful disease.”

To see the video of the Rock of Ages cast’s performance for Cordero, click here.