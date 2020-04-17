Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Says Broadway Star May Never Walk Again

Broadway and TV star Nick Cordero will not stop fighting.

More than a week after the Tony-nominated actor was admitted to an ICU after experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms, his wife Amanda Kloots offered a health update to fans and followers.

In an Instagram Live posted on Thursday night, Amanda revealed her husband is off the ECMO machine and his recent surgery “went well.” At the same time, he still has to keep fighting after testing positive for Coronavirus.

“The doctor said for Nick’s heart and lungs right now, they’re in the best condition that they could be. He’s still on medication to help his heart pump. He’s still on the ventilator, obviously, to breathe, but he said this needed to happen for anything else to happen so the fact that he’s off is great,” she shared. “The next hours coming up are very important because obviously the heart and lungs are running on their own now for the first time in a couple of days.”

Amanda also revealed to loyal fans and followers that Nick’s right leg “is still an issue.” Doctors, however, are doing all they can to get him well.

“There has been some blood flow issues coming down to his foot,” she explained. “The doctor went in there, fixed as much as they possibly could to get blood flow down to his toes again. We don’t know what the damage will be. We don’t know if he’ll be able to walk again. We don’t know if he can walk again, what that will look like.”

Amanda continued, “I think there will definitely be a lot of rehab and definitely a lot of physio in order for that leg to get working again. But the good news is that blood is finally running down to his toes. It has been a very emotional day, a very tiring day. I so appreciate everyone who reaches out to me, I really do.”

Since Nick’s health struggles first began, Amanda has filmed a home video for her husband everyday. She’s also encouraged fans to post supportive dance videos under #WakeUpNick.

The fitness instructor has also shared footage of Nick’s cast members coming together in prayer to prove just how close the Broadway community is.

Many fans will recognize Nick from his roles in Broadway musicals such as Bullets Over Broadway, Rock of Ages, Waitress and A Bronx Tale. In recent years, he also appeared on the small screen with roles in Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.