Nick Cordero’s Wife Reveals He’s Tested Negative for Coronavirus Twice

Nick Cordero‘s wife is giving an update on his health battle.

Amanda Kloots took to her Instagram Story on Friday morning to share “good news” with her followers about the Broadway star’s recovery from Coronavirus.

“Good news, dada had two negative COVID tests! Yay!” Amanda said in a video with the couple’s son. “Which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we’re just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus.”

“But COVID is two negative tests, which means hopefully the virus is out of Nick,” Amanda continued. “Thank God!”

Nick, who has been in a medically induced coma, was first hospitalized in March after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The 41-year-old tested negative for Coronavirus twice before doctors administered a third test. That third test was positive.

It was just days ago that Nick had to have his leg amputated amid his health battle.

“We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We got some difficult news yesterday,” Amanda told followers on social media over the weekend. “Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything.”

“So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other issues: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines,” she shared. “So we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.”

She later told fans that Nick was “recovering well” after surgery.

On Thursday, Amanda took to her Instagram Story to update followers on Nick, discussing the MRI that he underwent on his brain and spine.

“The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won’t wake up, which is amazing news. We are so happy about that because that was a big worry for all of us,” she shared. “However, he hasn’t woken up and it’s been 12 days out of sedation. The doctors do think he should have woken up by now.”

Amanda added that because Nick was “heavily sedated” for 13 days prior to this, she is “hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up.”

She told followers, “In putting that energy and positivity out there, because I do believe he will. He is on Nick time and when he wakes up, we’ll all be there to celebrate it.”