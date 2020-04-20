Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He’s “Recovering Well” After Leg Amputation Surgery

As Amanda Kloots put it, “An eventful day in the ICU is a GOOD DAY!!”

Over the weekend, the former Broadway dancer shared on social media that her famous husband, Tony-nominated performer Nick Cordero, would undergo leg amputation surgery amid his ongoing coronavirus battle.

“We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We got some difficult news yesterday,” she said on Instagram on Saturday. “Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything.”

“So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other issues: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines,” she continued. “So we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.”

On Sunday morning, she told fans she had heard from his doctor and shared that Cordero was “doing the best that he possibly can right now,” noting the surgery went well, he was recovering well and that his internal bleeding had calmed down. “Everything seems to be kind of like calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a rollercoaster,” Kloots sad into the camera. “Mental status is still super important and we’re still rooting for him to wake up, so let’s sing and dance at 3 p.m.”

By Sunday night, Kloots shared another uplifting progress report from the day, telling fans and followers, “An uneventful day win the ICU is a GOOD DAY!! HALLELUJAH! It seems like Nicks body is responding well to his surgery and recovering well. I asked for a miracle yesterday because my spirits were low and I think we got one today. He is alive and recovering well.

While her husband of nearly three years remains in the hospital, where she is not allowed to visit, Kloots is looking positively to their future in the first home they bought together.

“House renovation progress!” she captioned video footage on her Instagram account Monday. “Buying our first home was a dream come true for Nick and I. We knew it was our home when we walked into the open house and the first thing we saw was a framed photo of Elvis Presley! A sign! Our incredible contractor, Bill Bowles, has been tirelessly working on transforming our little bungalow. If anyone has experience with making a home ADA comfortable and can offer us some guidance please DM me.”