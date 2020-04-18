Nick Cordero’s Wife Says His Leg Will Need to Be Amputated as He Battles COVID-19

Nick Cordero‘s wife is giving people an update on the Broadway star.

On Saturday morning, Amanda Kloots took to Instagram Stories to share the heartbreaking news that her husband needs to get his right leg amputated. This health update comes two days after she explained that may never walk again.

“We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We got some difficult news yesterday,” she began her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning. “Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything.”

“So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other issues: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines,” she continued. “So we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.”

Moreover, she detailed how hard this experience has been. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she’s been unable to physically be with her husband during this time.

“A plead… I know this isn’t possible but today is miracle day so why not ask,” a caption read on her Stories. “I just wish I could see him. Hold his hand. Touch his face. I do believe this would help him WAKE UP!”

On Thursday night, Amanda revealed that Nick was taken off the ECMO machine and his recent surgery “went well.” Sadly, the Broadway star is still battling his Coronavirus diagnosis, which he tested positive for earlier this month.

“The doctor said for Nick’s heart and lungs right now, they’re in the best condition that they could be,” Amanda shared on Thursday. “He’s still on medication to help his heart pump. He’s still on the ventilator, obviously, to breathe, but he said this needed to happen for anything else to happen so the fact that he’s off is great.”

She added, “The next hours coming up are very important because obviously the heart and lungs are running on their own now for the first time in a couple of days.”

At the time, she mentioned his leg was posing an issue to his health.

“There has been some blood flow issues coming down to his foot,” she explained. “The doctor went in there, fixed as much as they possibly could to get blood flow down to his toes again. We don’t know what the damage will be. We don’t know if he’ll be able to walk again. We don’t know if he can walk again, what that will look like.”

She did point out that her husband’s blood flow was going down to his feet. Before signing off, she thanked everyone for their support and love during this time.

“I think there will definitely be a lot of rehab and definitely a lot of physio in order for that leg to get working again. But the good news is that blood is finally running down to his toes,” she said. “It has been a very emotional day, a very tiring day. I so appreciate everyone who reaches out to me, I really do.”