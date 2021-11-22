Nick Jonas’ age and when he married Priyanka Chopra are both unknown.

In December 2018, Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, married in two lavish ceremonies.

Along with his siblings Joe and Kevin, Jonas rose to prominence as one-third of the international boyband The Jonas Brothers.

Jonas, 28, is a musician from Dallas, Texas, whose father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., is an ordained minister, so the Jonas family frequently travels.

He formed The Jonas Brothers with his older brothers Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, who are both musicians.

When Jonas was just 13 years old, they released their debut studio album It’s About Time.

The band went on to have success on Disney Channel, starring alongside Demi Lovato in the hit musical film Camp Rock and its sequel.

After the band disbanded in 2013, Jonas released his second self-titled solo album, which was followed by Last Year Was Complicated in 2016.

On Demi Lovato’s 2014 Neon Lights Tour, Jonas served as the creative director.

He released the single Remember I Told You in 2017, which features Anne-Marie from the United Kingdom.

He’s also played Davy Prentiss Jr. in the 2019 sci-fi film Chaos Walking, as well as the 2015 US erotic thriller Careful What You Wish For.

Chopra is an Indian actress and singer who was born on July 18, 1982.

She is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular entertainers, having won the Miss World pageant in 2000.

She won a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards over the course of her career.

Chopra was awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government in 2016, and Time magazine named her one of the world’s 100 most influential people.

According to cafemom, the 38-year-old has a net worth of (dollar)25 million.

At the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Jonas married Priyanka Chopra, 36, in a two-day wedding ceremony.

They exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony on December 1, 2018, followed by a Hindu ceremony on December 2, 2018.

“We’re taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalizing them in a way that makes sense for us,” Priyanka said in an interview with Hello! magazine after the ceremonies.

“Just how thoughtful it is… finding the meaning behind every detail really just made me fall in love with the culture even more,” Jonas added when asked which aspect of the Indian ceremony he enjoyed the most.

The Christian ceremony, which Priyanka wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown for, was officiated by Jonas’ father, Pastor Paul.

Kevin and Joe, as well as Joe’s now-wife Sophie, were among the guests.

