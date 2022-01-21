Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child via surrogate, and the couple is ecstatic.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child via surrogate, and the couple is ecstatic.

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have given birth to their first child through surrogacy.

In an Instagram post, the musician expressed his delight, saying that the couple is “overjoyed.”

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Nick, 29, wrote in a black and white text post on Friday, adding.

“As we focus on our family, we respectfully request privacy during this special time.”

Nick thanked his followers for respecting the couple’s privacy as they bond with their newborn on Instagram, and he also added a red heart emoji.

After less than a year of dating, Priyanka, 39, and Nick tied the knot in 2018.

Fans rushed to the comments section shortly after Nick shared the post announcing the baby news to congratulate the new parents.

“Congratulations! I love you guys, I know you’ll be great parents,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Congrats Omgggg,” alongside crying and heart emojis.

“Oh yeeees!! I’m happy for you! congratulations!” chimed in a third.

