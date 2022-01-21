Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have a Surrogate Baby

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Expecting Their First Child Through Surrogacy

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will be congratulated.

On January, the White Tiger actress revealed that she and her husband welcomed their first child together.

twenty-first.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are about to take on their most important roles yet: they’re becoming parents!

In a January Instagram post, the White Tiger actress shared the happy news.

Twenty-first.

“We are ecstatic to announce that we have welcomed a surrogate baby into our family.”

“We respectfully request privacy during this special time so that we can focus on our family,” the post concludes.

Priyanka spoke to E!’s Daily Pop in January about the couple’s desire to have children in the future, jokingly adding that she wanted as many children as it took for “a cricket team.”

“Family is a huge part of my life,” she told E! News exclusively.

“It’s always been a dream of mine.”

Last week, the actress told Vanity Fair that their plan was still as big as ever, telling the publication, “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

And now we know for sure: it’s happened!

This is a developing story, and there will be more to come…

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate