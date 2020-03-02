Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Horseback Riding Date Is Straight Out of a Movie

The love bug is strong with these two.

On Sunday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took their horses to the old town road with the ultimate date. Always ones to put their love on display, the couple, who tied the knot back in 2018 with three lavish ceremonies, saddled up and went horseback riding through California, taking in the scenery as they rode through romantic greenery and across the beach.

To make the outing even better, the lovebirds made sure to dress for the theme with matching cowboy hats. Finding the perfect balance of looking cool and staying warm, Nick and Priyanka both donned stylish bomber jackets, dark pants and appropriate-yet-stylish footwear.

Still on cloud nine from their excursion, the Jonas Brothers rocker shared snaps from their picturesque date, which he captioned, “Sunday.” For her part, the Quantico alum posted a sweet picture of her and her hubby holding hands on the beach while riding their horses: “Magic.”

These posts might just top the ones the fan-favorite couple posted for each other in honor of Valentine’s Day. Serving as a tribute to his “forever Valentine,” the “Only Human” singer chose a black and white picture of him and Priyanka sharing a sweet embrace.

Before their celebrations, the pair had a dance party to kick off the holiday of romance, which Nick graciously documented on social media.

Feeling the love, Priyanka paid tribute to Nick on her Instagram account with a cheeky post in his honor. “My forever valentine,” she wrote, sharing a picture of Nick on stage sporting a pair of leather trousers. “He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost.”

When the husband and wife duo is jet-setting across the world or starring in JoBro music videos together, the couple love to watch The Voice together. In fact, the season 18 coach recently revealed that Priyanka is Team Nick’s biggest fan.

“Oh, she’s a big fan of the show and has been for a long time,” he told Seth Meyers during his visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. “And so, she was there with me when I got the call…and she flipped out. And she came to set. She saw the chair.”

Visiting the set was a real pinch me moment for the “What A Man Gotta Do” singer as well. He continued, “I’ll say that when I saw the chair too, there’s something that happened. I got a little, sort of, goosebumps moment as I looked at it.”