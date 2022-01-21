Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Surrogate Their First Child

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Their First Child Through Surrogacy

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child together.

On Instagram, the 39-year-old actress revealed that she and her husband had welcomed a baby via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Chopra wrote.

We respectfully request privacy during this special time so that we can devote our attention to our family.

“I greatly appreciate it.”

Chopra and Jonas, 29, have been married since 2018. They’ve both expressed a desire for children in the future, though a source previously told ET that the couple was not putting any pressure on themselves and was simply enjoying their married life.

“I definitely want to be a father someday,” Jonas said in an interview with Spotify’s The Rewind With Guy Raz.

I believe that is a true dream, and I believe I have had to mature quickly.

There are two ways to look at this.

You could say that was unjust, or you could say that it provided me with valuable perspective at a young age.”

“I’ve seen a lot of life from a young age, and I hope to be able to share that with my own child someday,” he added.

In the meantime, Chopra told Vogue India that having a child with Jonas was on her mind.

“It’s on my bucket list to buy a house and have a baby,” she said.

When ET spoke with Jonas, he discussed quarantining with his wife.

“I’ve been able to stay very creative,” he said, “just working on a variety of things, whether it’s music or film, television development, and writing.”

“But the biggest benefit of it all has been the time at home that me and Pri wouldn’t have had if this hadn’t happened, given how busy our schedules have been in recent years.”

“That’s been an upside,” he continued, “for a little while, kind of planting our roots.”

“I believe we both spend a lot of time bouncing ideas off of each other.”

Having that kind of support built-in at home is incredible.

We’re actually working on a few things together right now, so it’s almost like a family business.”

