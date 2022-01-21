Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Their First Child Through Surrogacy

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Surrogate Their First Child

After keeping the pregnancy news to themselves, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child.

On Friday, January 21, the couple announced via Instagram that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate.

“As we focus on our family, we respectfully request privacy during this special time.”

“I greatly appreciate it.”

Chopra Jonas, 39, and Jonas, 29, married in December 2018 in Jodphur, India, in a Western ceremony officiated by the Disney alum’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr.

They remarried the next day in a Hindu ceremony.

They had three wedding receptions: two in Mumbai, India, and one in New Delhi, India, which included the groom’s brother Joe Jonas and his now-wife, Sophie Turner.

Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas began dating in May 2018, Us exclusively revealed.

“It’s a good match,” a source told Us at the time.

Two months later, in July 2018, they got engaged, according to a source who told Us at the time that the couple was eager to start a family.

Another source told Us weeks before the pair got engaged that the Camp Rock star is “super into” and “obsessed” with Chopra Jonas.

“They’re clearly serious enough to meet each other’s families,” a second source said at the time.

(In June 2018, Chopra Jonas attended a Jonas family wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and the two then flew to her home country of India, where the musician met the actress’ mother.)

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” Chopra Jonas told Vogue India in September 2019, adding, “For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me.”

