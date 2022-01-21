Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby News: Joe and Kevin Jonas Subtly Support

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby News Gets Subtle Support from Joe and Kevin Jonas

After Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate, his older siblings, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, offered a subtle show of support.

On the couple’s Instagram posts announcing the news, the DNCE singer, 32, left a red heart emoji, while Kevin, 34, added two red heart emojis.

On Friday, January 21, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor, 29, and the Quantico alum, 39, surprised fans by announcing the birth of their first child.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple wrote on their Instagram accounts.

“As we focus on our family during this special time, we respectfully request privacy.”

“I greatly appreciate it.”

Many of the couple’s famous friends also congratulated them in the post’s comments section.

Ryan Tedder, who wrote several tracks on the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 album Happiness Begins, wrote, “Omg HUGE CONGRAAAAAATS WOW WOW WOW.”

Karen Gillan, who co-starred in the Jumanji films with Nick, responded with five red heart emojis.

Kal Penn responded to Chopra’s post, “Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!”

After a brief courtship, the singer of “Jealous” and the actress of Baywatch married in December 2018.

They held three receptions in India: two in Mumbai and one in New Delhi.

Chopra revealed earlier this month that she and her husband were seriously considering starting a family.

She told Vanity Fair in an interview published on January 13 that “they’re a big part of our desire for the future.”

“By God’s grace, it happens.”

The India native pretended to announce her pregnancy during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which premiered on Netflix in November 2021.

From the stage, the Unfinished author joked, “Nick and I are expecting… to get drunk tonight! And sleep in tomorrow!”

Chopra noted that when his wife said the word “expecting,” his “face was really funny,” and added, “I was a bit concerned.”

Nick Jonas is the last of the Jonas Brothers.

