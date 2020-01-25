Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Dog Is Destroying Their Entire House

Getting a new dog is always a handful.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nick Jonas gave an update on his and Priyanka Chopra‘s new German Shepherd puppy, Gino. The pup was a gift from Priyanka to Nick for their first wedding anniversary in December, but as it turns out, life with Gino is a little messier than expected.

Sitting with Joe Jonasand Kevin Jonas by his side, Nick told Ellen DeGeneres that the little guy has grown fast.

“He’s huge now,” he shared. “He’s about double that size. His name is Gino.”

As he continued, “He’s ripping up everything that comes in his path. He’s using the bathroom wherever he pleases.”

Ellen, who has plenty of pets herself with wife Portia De Rossi, wondered what the couple is doing about the mess. “Don’t you have a trainer?” she asked. “You can’t let him do that!”

Nick’s response was a big no no for any dog owner. “We do,” he said, “but when he’s that cute, you kind of just let him do what he does.”

Hilariously horrified, Ellen shot back, “No!”

Reacting to a photo of Nick and Gino from the day they met that was up on the screen, Joe quipped, “He’s peeing in that shot as well.”

Outside of Gino’s potty training development, the Jonas Brothers talked about their upcoming performance at the 2020 Grammys this Sunday, Jan. 26 on CBS. (The trio’s comeback single “Sucker” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.)

As Nick shared, “We have a very special performance lined up. We don’t want to give anything away, but we’re playing the new song that just came out.”

That song would be “What A Man Gotta Do?” which they dropped the music video for—co-starring the J-Sisters—on Friday.

As Nick added of the impending performance, “We’re doing something else, which I don’t think anyone is going to expect.”

Ellen is also nominated for a Grammy this year! Her Netflix comedy special, Relatable, is nominated for Best Comedy Album.

As Nick asked the host, “Can I ask an ignorant question? Is this your first Grammy nomination?”

Even Ellen wasn’t sure. “It is my first Grammy nom…No, no,” she said, turning to her staff for help. “This is my second Grammy nomination? It’s my third.”

“This is my favorite nomination,” she added. “I want to win this year. This is the year I want to win.”

As Kevin quipped, “So do we.”

Let’s just hope, if they do win, Gino doesn’t find a way to destroy the trophy.