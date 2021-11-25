Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Other Celebrities Will Be Celebrating Thanksgiving in 2021

What Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Other Celebrities Are Doing for Thanksgiving in 2021

The A-listers are among those who have shared photos of their Thanksgiving celebrations with family, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Your favorite Hollywood stars are preparing for Thanksgiving in style!

Many celebrities joined their loved ones for a day of family and food after watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Several celebrities, in fact, posted photos of their holiday celebrations on social media.

As they shared a glimpse into their holiday celebrations, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra proved to be madly in love.

From London, the Jonas Brothers member wrote on Instagram, “Happy Thanksgiving everyone!”

@priyankachopra, I’m grateful for you.”

Others, such as Witney Carson, took the opportunity to commemorate a significant family event.

It turned out to be the professional dancer’s first Thanksgiving as a mother on the season of Dancing With the Stars.

“It was the first Thanksgiving for the Leos.

This is pure happiness.

“It’s just pure happiness,” she wrote on social media.

“Thankful is an understatement!”

Many celebrities, dressed in everything from colorful ensembles to classic looks, used the occasion to express their gratitude and give thanks for everything good in their lives.

“I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving…Spending our first Thanksgiving as a family in NYC…been a fun week!!” wrote the country singer.

“I’m going to let Dutton sing a verse (hashtag)macys on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the morning…I’m gonna play ‘IDKAY’ on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

The country singer wrote, “@phoenixturkeytrot (hashtag)happythanksgiving,” while posing with his family.

“Argentina has given me so much to be thankful for!!!” the singer expressed his gratitude to his fans.

“I’m grateful for all of your love and support this year!” the Grammy winner expressed her gratitude.

“A very happy and safe Thanksgiving to you and your family!”

“Let the games begin! Ordered my birds in September, planned all week, and clearly v excited that TODAY IS THE DAY,” the Food Network host said.

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade hosts have been revealed.

“It’s dessert,” says the narrator.

