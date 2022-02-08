Nick Lachey Teases ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2’s Unique Aspects (Exclusive)

(Exclusive) Nick Lachey Teases What’s Different About ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

The popular Netflix romance series Love Is Blind is back for a second season, and co-host Nick Lachey spoke with ET about what fans can expect this time around.

Lachey tells ET’s Kevin Frazier, “There is definitely more diversity and inclusion in the cast, which is great.”

“What’s great about Season 2 is that it builds on the success of Season 1.

This cast realized that the proof is in the pudding, so they arrived prepared.

They were all over the place.

Let’s get started.”

With two couples from the first season, which aired in 2020, still married, Lachey promises that the second season will be even more dramatic.

“Everything you saw in season one will be bigger, better, and badder in season two,” he teases.

“They’re being tossed around in an emotional washing machine, tumbled, tumbled, tumbled.”

Hopefully, it results in clean laundry for some.

Others are stuck in a spin cycle.”

While Jessica Batten made headlines in season one for her treatment of her partner Mark Cuevas, this season’s contestant Shaina Hurley has been teased to stir the pot.

“It was definitely an unforgettable, crazy experience,” Shaina tells ET. “I got a little carried away.”

On Friday, February 1, Love Is Blind will be available on Netflix.



The first five episodes will be released simultaneously, and the remaining three will be released in February.

The series will conclude on February 18th.



