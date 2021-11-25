Nick Saban Goes Off on ‘Self-Absorbed’ Alabama Crimson Tide Supporters in Epic Rant

Nick Saban Goes Off on ‘Self-Absorbed’ Alabama Crimson Tide Fans in Epic Rant

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban slammed “self-absorbed” Crimson Tide fans this week.

On Wednesday night, the legendary college football head coach called out his own team’s fans during an appearance on a radio show.

On Saturday night, Alabama defeated Arkansas 42-35, according to a caller.

“How do you keep the rat poison from the media, how do you get the team to tune it out?” a fan asked, according to Yahoo Sports.

“For example, in Arkansas, we were supposed to blow them out, but you didn’t.”

And it’s because you’ve created such a game environment that we know we’ll win, but we don’t know by how much,” Saban stated emphatically.

“When I first got here, everyone was happy to win a game,” Saban said.

“Winning a game is no longer enough for us,” Saban said.

“It’s not enough for us to win a game.”

We believe that we should win games by any means necessary, which I do not believe is fair to the players.

Our players work hard to be the best they can be.

And to be chastised for what they’ve worked so hard for, just so you can be entertained, so you can enjoy and be proud of what they’ve accomplished and done.”

“You should be proud and happy to support them, and you should appreciate and be grateful for what they do,” Saban said.

Plus, no one cares more about winning than they do.

You and I are both incapable of doing so.

It doesn’t matter to me what type of fan you are.

The players are more concerned with winning than anyone else.

There is no one around.

So, for all of you self-centered individuals out there who can’t see beyond themselves to appreciate what others are doing,”

Alabama will play the Auburn Tigers this weekend before facing the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game the following week.

Despite the fact that this year’s Alabama team hasn’t looked as good as last year’s national champions, opponents will not take them lightly because they have only one loss this season.

Alabama is currently ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff poll.

The number one in the country.

They are ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll.

The country has three.

To guarantee a playoff berth, the Crimson Tide must win their next two games.

