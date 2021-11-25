Nickelback’s ‘Photograph,’ according to Chad Kroeger, was inspired by a photograph of this rock musician.

Nickelback’s “Photograph” was allegedly inspired by a photograph of this rock musician, according to Chad Kroeger.

Nickelback’s classic rock song “Photograph” is one of their most well-known.

Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger revealed in an interview that the song was inspired by a photograph of a rock musician.

He also stated that the song was a reminiscence of his youth.

“It’s just nostalgia, growing up in a small town, and you can’t go back to your childhood,” Kroeger said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Saying goodbye to friends who have drifted away, where you grew up, where you went to school, who you hung out with and the stupid things you did as a kid, the first love — all of those things.”

“Everyone has one or two of those memories that they cherish, so this song is really just the bridge for all of that,” Kroeger said.

Joey Moi, a rock songwriter who worked on songs by Nickelback, My Darkest Days, Theory of a Deadman, and other bands, was depicted in the photograph mentioned in “Photograph,” according to Kroeger.

“I was just spitting stuff out because I didn’t know where I was going with it,” Kroeger recalled.

“Then there was a line about ‘What the hell is on Joey’s head?'”

Kroeger and Joey talked about what was on Joey’s head in the photograph.

“It literally looks like he has the Stanley Cup on his head, and it was just a big, very well-polished champagne chiller, and we were just out of our minds one New Year’s Eve, and someone took that picture,” he explained.

The photograph in the “Photograph” music video, according to Kroeger, is an edited version of a photograph of Moi wearing a champagne chiller on his head.

“Photograph” went on to become a huge hit.

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for 33 weeks.

“Photograph” is Nickelback’s highest-charting song, aside from “How You Remind Me.”

All the Right Reasons, the parent album of “Photograph,” was also a hit.

It got to No. 1 on the charts.

The song spent 206 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Nickelback’s first — and only — No. 1 single was All the Right Reasons.

In the United States, there is only one album available…

