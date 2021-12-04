Nickelodeon’s Christmas Competition is hosted by WWE’s Xavier Woods.

Xavier Woods of WWE is the host of Nickelodeon’s Christmas competition.

Xavier Woods, a WWE superstar and G4 host, is teaming up with Nickelodeon for a special holiday competition.

Woods will lead the charge in Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck, a new hour-long holiday special in which four families compete in slime-filled challenges for a chance to win some of the incredible gifts housed in the Nickelodeon Treasure Truck.

One family will be eliminated after each round, and the remaining family will receive all of the gifts from the truck.

Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck premieres on Wednesday, December 8th at 7:30 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.

In an official press release, Nickelodeon revealed a few more details about the competition, stating that the Treasure Truck will bring the competition to the front yards of four families.

They’ll put their friendships to the test as they try to make it through three rounds of messy holiday-themed challenges, with one family being eliminated after each round.

The Ornament Plow, The Claw, and the Snowman Shuffle are just a few of the challenges available.

In the new image from the special, we get a sneak peek at some of the challenges, which include people riding on skids, an obstacle course of some sort, and yes, buckets of slime.

We also see the Treasure Truck itself, which includes Pizza Hut pizzas, Gateway computers, scooters, luggage, Deep River products, Play-Doh sets, Foosketball, Monopoly, laptops, speakers, kitchen appliances, bikes, and more.

Moira Noriega (The Voice Kids, Nailed It! Mexico) serves as the executive producer of Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck.

Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon andamp; Awesomeness Unscripted andamp; Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; and Luke Wahl, Vice President, Creative Unscripted are in charge of the special’s production for Nickelodeon.

Treasure Truck premieres on Nickelodeon on December 8th at 7:30 PM EST.

