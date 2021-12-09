Nicki Minaj celebrates her 39th birthday by posing naked.

Nicki Minaj celebrated her 39th birthday in her birthday suit! On Wednesday, the “Anaconda” singer stripped down to her underwear and posed in her birthday suit for a trio of nude photos that she shared with her Instagram followers.

“Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy,” the “Beez In The Trap” rapper captioned the gallery, a reference to Tony Montana’s famous line in the 1983 film Scarface, which she has referenced in several of her songs.

The 39-year-old musician stripped down a strappy thong in the first of three photos, leaving little to the imagination.

Minaj stood in front of the camera with one hand covering her breasts and the other holding a birthday cake.

The Grammy nominee sat on a huge teddy bear in the second photo, her pink hair matching the pink background.

Minaj held the birthday cake again in the final photo, but this time she leaned in closer to the camera.

“You really said, ‘Let em eat CAKE!’ Happy Birthday Nicki, cheers to another year of health, wealth, andamp; winning,” one follower wrote, while another said, “now his is what a birthday photo should look like.” A third follower wished a “happy birthday to the queen of hip hop,” which they shared alongside a series of three fire emojis.

Minaj returned to the social media platform later in the day, amid the flurry of birthday messages, to express her gratitude for her fans’ continued support.

“My fans said I never come online on my bday,” she wrote, sharing a video showcasing their message of support and other clips from her career.

This year, I’ve decided to make it my mission to change that.

“I adore you guys,” says the narrator.

Minaj celebrated her birthday two months after throwing a lavish Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday party for her son, whom she affectionately refers to as “Papa Bear.”

“Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear,” Minaj captioned photos from the event on Instagram.

You’re the most wonderful young man on the face of the earth.

I’m not sure what I did to earn your respect, but God bless you, son.

Mommy and Daddy will always adore you.”

