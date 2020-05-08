Nicki Minaj Drops a Major Hint That She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Starships were meant to fly, and Nicki Minaj was meant to be a mama!

The rapper may have just confirmed that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty.

While engaging with the Barbz during a Twitter Q&A on Thursday, Nicki subtly dropped the news. It all started when one fan asked if she’s been busy cooking while self-quarantined, and Nicki responded that she’s experienced cravings for red meat and salad with “extra jalapeños.”

Then another picked up on Nicki’s hint and asked if she just so happened to be dealing with morning sickness.

“Lmao,” she tweeted. “No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo”

However, Nicki also told her fans they’ll have to wait a “couple months” for a baby bump reveal. “The world ain’t ready yet,” she teased.

Nicki has yet to officially, officially confirm that she is indeed pregnant, but we’ve reached out to her team for comment. After all, the Grammy nominee has sparked pregnancy speculation in the past with her tweets.

Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot last October after more than a year together.

“We’re very close as friends, ’cause we’ve known each other since we were kids, but also, we’re so sexually attracted to each other,” she shared with E! News prior to becoming a Mrs. “People can say all they want, ‘Love is not about looks,’ or ‘Physical attraction’. Yeah right, if you’re not physically attracted to that person, bye.”

The 37-year-old has long expressed her dream of becoming a mother.

Back in 2014, Nicki told Vogue Italia, “I have given myself a time limit to take my professional satisfaction. I do not want to work all my life and never experience the joys of a family. It is not time yet, but when I decide to get married and become a mother I would like to take a break and devote myself completely to my child.”

Then last fall, the “Anaconda” rapper announced her plan to retire from music in hopes of starting a family. She later backtracked, telling Billboard that she’s simply “open to other possibilities in [her] life.”

Congrats to Nicki!