Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Weight Loss Secret and Says She’s Still 20 Pounds Away From Her ”Goal”

Nicki Minaj is back with her first Queen Radio episode of 2020.

Following quite the week for the 37-year-old rapper—she was under fire after dissing Rosa Parks in her new single “Yikes,” and she found herself involved in a vicious Twitter feud with her ex Meek Mill after accusing him of beating women—but for now, it’s back to business for Nicki.

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, Nicki went on Queen Radio to talk about everything from wedding planning, new music, keeping her personal life a little more private this year and her commitment to feeling comfortable in her body.

The “Tusa” rapper shared that as of late, she’s “channeled all of my power and now I have control of it. I control how it manifests in my life.”

She added, “For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn’t think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it.”

Now, that commitment is paying off for the rapper even though she says she’s still working toward her end goal. “I’m still 20 pounds away from my goal weight,” she said.

“This has been one of my favorite years so far, I realized I unlocked the lock. I realized that success starts inside you, it doesn’t start with success. Success doesn’t start with success, meaning I don’t have to be the number one female rapper. I have to know I can be the number one female rapper,” Nicki added.

Aside from talking about music, one of her fans called in and asked about the rapper’s sex life. Speaking of her sex life with husband Kenneth Petty, Nicki said “he’s naturally dominant, I just like his style. He brings out the ratchet in me.”

Another fan asked if she’s planned anything for her wedding yet since the two have only tied the knot at a courthouse so far. To which Nicki answered, “If y’all know me, you know the answer is no. But I would like to do the wedding this year.”

Fans may know by now that Nicki’s romance with her beau has been the cause of some controversy. Most recently, Nicki accused Meek of domestic violence and beating women after the rapper liked a social media post that was making fun of her and Kenneth.

After the feud, the rapper told Variety last week that she wished she would have just “kept my mouth shut. Put my music out and shut the hell up.”

She added, “Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I’m like, why the f–k did I…? Every single time. But it’s a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So, every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, ‘OK, you played yourself, you shouldn’t have did that. You learned your lesson again.’ How many times did I learn that lesson? So, I gave myself that talk today, sir.”

And although she didn’t address Meek or the drama directly in her latest Queen Radio episode nor did she give out a “cock-sucker of the year” award, she simply said that she’s happy and “it’s obvious” who it would go to. During their heated Twitter exchanged, Nicki tweeted, “You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake d–k made u feel tough again. Move on.”

Looks like Nicki is following her own advice and “keeping [her]eye on the bigger picture.”

The “Super Bass” rapper also sent her condolences to Vanessa Bryant after the tragic deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter Gigi Bryant.

“We can’t leave without me sending my condolences to Kobe… the legend, the great. It doesn’t seem fair, it doesn’t seem real,” Nicki said. “Recently, so many people have been taken away [referencing Juice Wrld, who died on Dec. 8 at age 21]. It’s just so abrupt to me.”

Nicki also said she’s sending her condolences and prayers to Vanessa and her three girls, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

“Be nice to yourself and be nice to the people you love,” Nicki added. “We don’t know how long we have together.”

You can listen to the full episode here.