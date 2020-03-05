Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Surrenders to Federal Authorities in Sex Offender Case

Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty has surrendered to federal authorities after failing to register as a sex offender.

E! News has confirmed through the United States Attorney’s Office of Los Angeles that Petty surrendered to federal authorities and was taken into custody today. Petty pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bond. His trial is set for April 28.

According to court documents filed on Feb. 25 and obtained by E! News, Petty was indicted by a grand jury for failure to register as a sex offender.

In April 1995, Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree and reportedly served four years in New York state prison. He served 10 months in prison in 2006, too, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. At the start of their relationship, Nicki defended her then-boyfriend after the internet uncovered his criminal past.

“He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship,” Nicki wrote on social media in 2018, referencing Petty’s accuser. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Minaj and Petty obtained a marriage license in July. The couple officially wed in October.

E! News has reached out to Minaj’s rep for comment, but have not heard back.