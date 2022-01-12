Nicky’s Future Husband Revealed on ‘This Is Us’

If you haven’t seen Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us yet, don’t read any further.

On This Is Us, another mini-mystery has been solved.

A question that has lingered in the minds of fans for nearly two years was finally answered on Tuesday’s episode, “One Giant Leap”: Who is Nicky married to in the not-so-distant future? While theories have run rampant since it was revealed in the season 4 finale that Nicky is wearing a wedding ring as he sat next to Rebecca’s bed in the flash-forward, the latest installment in the NBC drama’s final season put all the speculation to rest

Because Rebecca believes he is her late husband, he is not married to Rebecca, Cassidy, or wearing Jack’s wedding ring.

Nicky is happily married to Edie, the flight attendant with whom he has a delightfully flirtatious encounter after a failed trip to rekindle something with his old flame, Sally, as revealed in the episode’s final moments.

An older Randall announces the arrival of a mysterious guest who has just pulled into the driveway in the flash-forward.

“Look who’s here,” Randall says as he and a grown-up Deja stand at the front door, watching their visitor walk up the steps.

The woman inquires, “How’s your mother doing?”

“They say it won’t be long now,” Randall says as he hugs her tightly.

“Everyone’s just trying to get here on time,” Randall says after a beat.

“Thank you for coming, Edie,” she says, and she and Deja share a sweet moment before Nicky walks out the door.

It cuts to Nicky and Edie’s first meeting on the plane, when he sarcastically tells her that his seat isn’t in the right position for landing.

However, she proves during their brief encounter that she is more than capable of handling his wit.

Edie and Nicky reunite in the future and share a sweet kiss.

“I’ve missed you,” Edie says, prompting Nicky to respond with a loving declaration.

“You made me miss you even more.”

The mystery has been solved!

