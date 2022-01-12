Nicky’s Future Wife Is Revealed in ‘This Is Us’ Recap

Nicky’s Future Wife Is Revealed in a Flash-Forward Scene on ‘This Is Us’

Nicky’s (Griffin Dunne) road to love hasn’t been easy, but fans finally met his future wife on Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, “Lovebirds.”

Nicky, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and Miguel (Jon Huertas) began the hour by plotting their trip to see Sally, the one who eluded them.

Nicky stated that he spoke with Sally the night before and that she was single.

He insisted that they stop at a pawn shop on the way to see her so that he could buy a vintage camera for Sally.

Rebecca offered to buy the gift for him after he grumbled about the price, prompting Nicky to exclaim that he never contacted Sally to let her know they were coming or find out anything about her current life.

Nicky was urged to continue the mission by Rebecca and Miguel, and he soon found himself outside Sally’s door.

Nicky had a long-standing crush on Sally, but she couldn’t recall who he was or how they met.

The Pearsons stayed for dinner after learning that Sally had retired from photography and married, and Nicky told them about his summer with her and how she “deflowered” him.

Her husband, Eric, joked that when she was younger, she had a habit of stealing men’s virginities.

Nicky declared that he did not regret the years he spent thinking about her because it gave him hope after learning that their affair did not mean as much to Sally as it did to him.

When Nicky lashed out at her husband for how he had treated her as they grew apart, there appeared to be a glimmer of hope for Nicky and Sally, but Nicky eventually said goodbye to Sally for good.

Nicky then informed Rebecca and Miguel that he would be returning to the east coast to supervise the construction of Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) new cabin.

While on the plane, Nicky met Edie, a flight attendant with whom he had flirty banter.

As the Pearsons gathered at the cabin during Rebecca’s final hours, Edie was revealed to be Nicky’s future wife in a flashback at the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, Miguel was confident.

