Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée, sparks pregnancy rumors with a ‘bump’ photo – but all is not as it seems.

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée, has sparked pregnancy rumors with a ‘bump’ photo, but not everything is as it appears.

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée, sparked pregnancy rumors after sharing photos of her ‘bump’ on social media yesterday.

The rounded belly, on the other hand, was a prosthetic for her upcoming independent film Lola James, in which she both directs and stars.

The 26-year-old Transformers actress cradled her phony bump, which protruded from beneath her crop top.

Vas J Morgan wrote on Instagram, “Omg for a split second there I thought u we’re announcing a pregnancy.”

“I thought it was real for a second,” one fan said.

“OMG you’re pregnant? Or is this a still from some set like last time lol,” one person speculated.

Those who scrolled through the photos before commenting noticed the bump was part of her latest project right away.

The behind-the-scenes photos show the hair and makeup team as well as cameramen at work on the set.

The film, which also stars Nicola’s brother Will, follows poor Lola as she tries to save enough money to flee her toxic home with her younger brother Arlo.

In reality, Nicola’s life is the polar opposite of Lola’s.

The actress is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, who will host her wedding to Brooklyn at his £76 million Florida mansion.

We previously reported that she will wear a “fairy tale” Valentino gown on her wedding day, opting out of future mother-in-law Victoria’s own designer line.

In contrast to Posh and Becks’ own wedding, which was famously sponsored by OK! magazine, the star-studded affair on April 9 is set to be covered by fashion bible Vogue.

Brooklyn’s brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, will serve as Best Men, while Nicola’s ice hockey-playing brother Brad will serve as Chief Bridesmaid.

Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, and Gordon and Tana Ramsay are among the guests.

However, Brooklyn’s godfather, Elton John, will be on tour.

“Understandably, Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect, and their attention to detail is quite remarkable,” a source said.

“Obviously, money isn’t an issue, but they still want the day to be about love rather than wealth.”

“Vogue’s entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy has courted the couple extensively, and it appears that they will be given exclusive rights to the wedding.”

“Idris Elba’s wedding was beautifully shot by Vogue, and it’ll be something like this — very tasteful.”

“Nicola flew to Rome with her stylist for wedding dress fittings, and she chose two fairytale Valentino gowns,” the source continued.

“Nicola Beckham’s engagement gown was designed by Victoria Beckham, who is fully supportive of the decision.

There’s a good chance it’ll be a VB number…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.