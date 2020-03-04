Nicola Peltz, Victoria and David Beckham Share Birthday Tributes for Brooklyn Beckham

Happy birthday, Brooklyn Beckham!

On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham‘s oldest child turned 21 and received touching tributes from his parents on social media to celebrate the milestone birthday.

Starting off with a throwback picture of the birthday boy from his childhood days enjoying a swim, David wrote, “Happy 21st to my big boy what more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud .. You are kind , passionate and caring and as a father that’s what you want to see in your son…”

The professional athlete continued, “We have had so many great moments as a father and son together like lifting trophies in all the places that I won them and for me that was always my dream … I love you bust have the most amazing day because u deserve it.” He also uploaded a picture of him and his son to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you big boy.”

For her part, Victoria was also feeling nostalgic and shared a snap of David holding Brooklyn when he was just a newborn. A true sign of the times, the former L.A. Galaxy player and new dad can be seen sporting blonde highlights as he poses for the sweet father-son photo.

“21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever,” the former Spice Girls member wrote. “Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham.” Following David’s lead, Victoria also shared a birthday message in her Stories with another adorable vintage picture of Brooklyn, David and herself. “Birthday boy @brooklynbeckham,” the post reads. “Love you @davidbeckham.”

To make his 21st birthday even more special, the dotting parents wrapped Brooklyn’s presents with wrapping paper that featured images of his face on it. Delighted by the gesture, he shared pictures of the gifts on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Love you mum and dad.”

Brooklyn also got a special birthday shout-out from his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, who shared a series of pictures of herself and the photographer together. “happy birthday to the love of my life,” she captioned the post. “you have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known.”

The star’s younger brother Romeo Beckham, 17, also chimed in with a post of his own, writing, “Happy birthday Brooklyn can’t believe your 21!! Hope you have an amazing day love you.” Like his famous dad, Romeo also took the silly route and opted for a picture of the birthday boy and shared a picture of Brooklyn rocking long brunette hair extensions as a beard.

Also wanting to send his brother some love was Cruz Beckham, 15, who posted the ultimate throwback video of him and Brooklyn stomping grapes during a family trip. He captioned the video, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @brooklynbeckham love you so much ! can’t believe you are 21 xx.”