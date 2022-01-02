Nicola Roberts on her ex-boyfriend Carl Davies’ ‘trauma’ from stalking Louise Minchin: ‘Therapy was the best gift.’
Looking back, I’ve always despised the fact that I’m so pale.
Because I despised my skin tone, I would wear body make-up to go to [costume]fittings with the band.
I was afraid that once I removed my clothes, the seamstress or stylist would exclaim, “Oh my god, she’s so white!”
I was so engrossed in it and self-conscious about it that I allowed it to grow far larger than it needed to be.
Because all the adults were always using sunbeds, I knew that being pale wasn’t considered attractive even when I was a small child.
It would be a scorching hot day at school, and I would ask my parents if I could wear tights because I was embarrassed by how pale my legs were.
There was no big sit-down to see if there was anything wrong with me; they just let me do what I wanted.
“You’re so pale, you look like death warmed up,” the boys at school would say.
I believe they would hear it from their fathers at home, because women’s perceptions tend to trickle down, don’t they?
I became more conscious of my appearance when I auditioned for Girls Aloud in 2002.
I wanted to be in the band because I was a good singer.
I didn’t consider how it would make me feel or the fact that I might stand out among the other girls [Cheryl Tweedy,
[Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, and Nadine Coyle]
As soon as I joined the band, the gravity of all those other factors became apparent, and I began to receive comments about me in the media, from people on television and radio, other celebrities, and the general public.
Nothing had to do with how I sounded; everything was about how I looked.
As a teenager in a strange land, it was excruciating.
Still, I’d rather be me than the person saying those things.
I was never bullied by children because of my red hair as a child, but I was bullied by adults later in life.
I dyed it for fun over the years, but now that I’m older and have my own natural color, I wish I’d kept it that way all along.
My hair serves as a sort of superpower for me.
With the growth of the band, I became more aware of myself.
Therapy was the best gift I ever gave myself, and now I tell all my friends to do it.
