Nicola Roberts on her ex-boyfriend Carl Davies’ ‘trauma’ from stalking Louise Minchin: ‘Therapy was the best gift.’

Looking back, I’ve always despised the fact that I’m so pale.

Because I despised my skin tone, I would wear body make-up to go to [costume]fittings with the band.

I was afraid that once I removed my clothes, the seamstress or stylist would exclaim, “Oh my god, she’s so white!”

I was so engrossed in it and self-conscious about it that I allowed it to grow far larger than it needed to be.

Because all the adults were always using sunbeds, I knew that being pale wasn’t considered attractive even when I was a small child.

It would be a scorching hot day at school, and I would ask my parents if I could wear tights because I was embarrassed by how pale my legs were.

There was no big sit-down to see if there was anything wrong with me; they just let me do what I wanted.

“You’re so pale, you look like death warmed up,” the boys at school would say.

I believe they would hear it from their fathers at home, because women’s perceptions tend to trickle down, don’t they?

I became more conscious of my appearance when I auditioned for Girls Aloud in 2002.

I wanted to be in the band because I was a good singer.

I didn’t consider how it would make me feel or the fact that I might stand out among the other girls [Cheryl Tweedy,

[Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, and Nadine Coyle]

As soon as I joined the band, the gravity of all those other factors became apparent, and I began to receive comments about me in the media, from people on television and radio, other celebrities, and the general public.

Nothing had to do with how I sounded; everything was about how I looked.

As a teenager in a strange land, it was excruciating.

Still, I’d rather be me than the person saying those things.

I was never bullied by children because of my red hair as a child, but I was bullied by adults later in life.

I dyed it for fun over the years, but now that I’m older and have my own natural color, I wish I’d kept it that way all along.

My hair serves as a sort of superpower for me.

With the growth of the band, I became more aware of myself.

I’d put on body make-up before going to [costume]fittings with the band because I despised…

I would put body make-up on to go and have [costume]fittings with the band because I hated my skin tone. Nicola Roberts