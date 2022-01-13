Nicole Ari Parker of And Just Like That says she didn’t replace Kim Cattrall because fans are “protective.”

While fans were disappointed to learn that Kim Cattrall would not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones on HBO Max’s And Just Like That, the showrunners introduced a new cast of characters to round out the Manhattan-based trio’s friendship circle.

They will not, however, replace Carrie Bradshaw’s former bestie, according to Nicole Ari Parker.

Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley in the HBO Max revival, said of her character not being a Samantha Jones replacement, “I got a taste of the crazy fans that this show has, who are very protective of the series and all these things, and I just appreciated it all.”

“I was overjoyed to meet Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, because they’re all so radiant and lovely.”

Karen Pittman (Nya Wallace), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), and Sara Ramirez (Che Diaz) are among the 51-year-old Soul Food alum’s fellow AJLT newcomers.

She told the outlet, “And they were adding these two Black characters, an Indian character, a nonbinary, Latinx character; New York was starting to look like New York.”

“I think just having the opportunity to play a grown-up woman in all her glory inspired me.”

Why don’t I wear my nice dress to pick up my kids [whom she shares with husband Boris Kodjoe]from school?”

In December 2021, the first two episodes of the HBO Max revival were released on the streaming platform, quickly explaining the 65-year-old How I Met Your Father actor’s absence.

In the premiere, Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston) asked Carrie Bradshaw (SJP), Charlotte York (Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) outside a restaurant, “And where’s the fourth Musketeer? Where’s Samantha?”

Miranda and Carrie clarified that Charlotte moved to London after growing apart from her longtime friends after Charlotte revealed that she was “no longer with us.”

Carrie said in the episode, “Well, what is there to say?”

“I told her that, you know, with the state of the book business today, it didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist.”

‘All right,’ she said, and.

