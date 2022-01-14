Nicole Ari Parker of Sex and the City slams rumors that she’replaced’ Kim Cattrall on the HBO reboot, calling them “crazy.”

In the wake of Kim Cattrall’s long-running feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Ari Parker shot down “crazy” rumors that she “replaced” her on the HBO reboot of the popular series.

Kim declined to appear on the show, telling Piers Morgan that she was making “an empowered decision in my life, to end one chapter and begin another.”

Fans have been vocal about Kim’s absence since the show premiered on HBO Max.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment with Samantha Jones, her beloved character, whose absence was addressed in the first episode.

Others have speculated that a new character, played by Nicole, was introduced to take her place.

During an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop on Thursday, she addressed the rumors, saying, “I got a taste of the crazy fans that this show has.”

“They’re very protective of the series and everything,” Nicole went on to say.

“And I just want to express my gratitude for everything.”

Nicole also spoke about the fact that she and several other actors and actresses of color have joined the cast of the show.

“New York was starting to look like New York,” she told E!.

Kim has remained mostly silent about the Sex and the City reboot, perhaps to demonstrate that she has truly moved on from her days of hanging out with Sarah Jessica and the gang.

She did, however, speak to fans who were missing her following the premiere of the show.

Despite her silence, it appears that she has been watching social media closely.

“Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off,” a fan tweeted to Us Weekly.

“And just like that…,” another tweeted.

I can’t stop myself from watching anything with Kim Cattrall in it.

This is a thank-you note to Kim.”

A few of the displays of support have piqued Kim’s interest.

In the first episode of the SATC reboot, Kim’s absence was addressed.

Samantha was written off the show, with the remaining cast claiming that she moved to London after becoming estranged from her girl gang.

After being fired as Carrie’s book publicist, she snubbed Sarah’s Carrie and the rest of her friends.

Throughout the years, Kim and Sarah have had their quarrels.

Even after they appeared on screen together, their feud continues.

The relationship between the two, according to SATC writer and executive producer Michael Patrick King, was rocky from the beginning.

“The show wouldn’t exist if Sarah Jessica wasn’t the show’s blonde star, that’s number one,” Kin told the Origins podcast hosts of The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kim wasn’t there…

