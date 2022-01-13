Nicole Ari Parker on ‘And Just Like That’ and Possibly Joining Husband Boris Kodjoe on ‘Station 19’ (Exclusive) Nicole Ari Parker on ‘And Just Like That’ and Possibly Joining Husband Boris Kodjoe on ‘Station 19’ (Exclusive) Nicole Ari Parker on ‘And Just Like That’ and Possibly Joining Husband Boris Kodjoe on ‘Station 19’ (Exclusive) Nicole Ari

Nicole Ari Parker on ‘And Just Like That’ and Possibly Joining Husband Boris Kodjoe on ‘Station 19’ (Exclusive) Nicole Ari Parker on ‘And Just Like That’ and Possibly Joining Husband Boris Kodjoe on ‘Station 19’ (Exclusive) Nicole Ari Parker on ‘And Just Like That’ and Possibly Joining Husband Boris Kodjoe on ‘Station 19’

Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker’s husband, has a long history of working together on screen.

Parker and Kodjoe talked to ET’s Rachel Smith about their new Lifetime thriller, Safe Room, and whether Parker will join Kodjoe on Station 19.

“You know, we both responded equally to the beautiful script written by Nneka Gerstle because it’s about a mother and a son, and it’s about the mother dealing and managing her son’s situation of being on the spectrum, and then she gets to know her son better throughout the movie under these crazy circumstances, because the son witnesses a murder across the street and the killers come after them,” said Kodjoe, who also stars in and directs the film.

“It was a thriller, a drama, and it had elements of a mother-son love story, so what was there not to like?”

The script and the chance to work with her husband drew Parker to the project.

“Absolutely,” Parker said of her husband’s directorial debut.

“I mean, this was something he’d always wanted to do, and having this thriller, action, drama, and family story all rolled into one, I just thought it was a great opportunity for him to do what he loves doing, and it was a pleasure to be a part of it and watch him go.”

“He just stepped up to the plate, and I’m so proud of him.”

Outside of Safe Room, the couple has their own shows, with Kodjoe on ABC’s Station 19 and Parker as Lisa Todd, a private school mom, in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

Parker was thrilled to join the SATC franchise and contribute to the reboot’s diversity.

“It was a joy to work on; I’m glad to be back in New York, and I’m glad the clothes are included in the mix.”

“These were diehard fans,” Parker explained, “and they were showing a lot of interest.”

