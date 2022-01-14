Nicole Ari Parker Responds to Claims That She “Replaced” Kim Cattrall in “And Just Like That”

Nicole Ari Parker Reacts to Kim Cattrall’s “Replacement” Claims

There are no hard feelings.

Fans of Sex and the City were understandably disappointed when Kim Cattrall, who played the hilarious, sex-positive Samantha, was not cast in HBO Max’s reboot—so disappointed, in fact, that when And Just Like That… debuted, they directed their rage at Nicole Ari Parker, whose new character happens to be friends with all three members of the former foursome.

Fans and critics alike accused Parker of stepping in for Cattrall.

She revealed this on Thursday’s E! News’ Daily Pop.

13, “I got a taste of the show’s crazy fans.”

That’s not to say she doesn’t get it.

Parker explained, “They’re very protective of the series and all these things.”

“And I just wanted to express my gratitude for everything.”

“New York was starting to look like New York,” she added, referring to her character and several other non-white actors who had landed roles.

With it came a plethora of dresses, purses, and shoes, in true Sex and the City fashion.

Parker described her first wardrobe fitting as “a fantasy” after it lasted seven days, according to her husband Boris Kodjoe.

Parker added, “They should have shot my face on day one.”

By the end of filming, she had become so enamored with the glitz and glam that she began dressing up in her everyday life.

“I have two children who attend private school, so my budget is a little different,” Parker explained. “But, you know, I think just being able to play a grown woman in all her glory inspired me.”

“Why am I saving when I could pick up my kids from school in my nice dress? Especially with all this zoom stuff, we don’t go out anymore.”

“You know what, let me pull myself together,” I said.

With Kodjoe, the actress has two kids.

They married in 2005, and she just starred in his upcoming directorial debut, Safe Room, last year.

It wasn’t easy, however, to persuade Parker to join.

“I had to beg and beg and beg and beg and beg and beg and beg and beg and beg and beg and beg and beg and beg and beg for her to be in it

“I begged her to be my quarterback and got down on my knees.”

She is the star of this incredible cast.”

It wasn’t a huge leap from acting to directing, especially since Kodjoe had developed a passion for…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

And Just Like That’s Nicole Ari Parker Responds to Claims That She “Replaced” Kim Cattrall