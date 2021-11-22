Nicole Flenory is Big Meech’s sister.

Nicole Flenory, Big Meech’s sister, is who she claims to be.

In the early 2000s, BIG Meech and his brother Terry led one of the most powerful crime families in the United States.

But who is their younger sister, who lurks in the shadows of the Black Mafia Family? Here’s what we know so far…

Nicole Flenory, the younger sister of Demetrius, aka Big Meech, and Terry, aka Southwest T, was born in 1974 in Dartmouth, Detroit.

She reportedly kept her distance from her infamous elder brothers as they built one of America’s most notorious drug networks.

As a result, not much is known about Nicole’s early years.

Her brothers, on the other hand, started dealing drugs in high school before founding BMF Entertainment in 2000.

Young Jeezy, Fabolous, and Trina were among the high-profile hip hop artists whose careers they successfully launched.

Hundreds of kilograms of cocaine were allegedly moved into Atlanta by the pair during their peak, which was said to be in 2003-2004.

Big Meech and Southwest T were both arrested and sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2005.

Due to the Covid pandemic, Terry was released on house arrest in May 2020, while Meech remains imprisoned at USP Lompoc in California.

Nicole and her family are said to reside in Lincoln Park, Michigan.

Because she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, little information about the Flenory brood’s youngest child is available.

She does, however, have a public Instagram account with over 6,200 followers, where she has shared several posts about her two sons.

She wished her eldest son, Demetrius Steele, 28, a happy birthday on March 28, 2021, by posting photos of him.

“Our entrepreneur, chef, and big three worker! Enjoy your day, and may God continue to bless you! Born BMF and 263 for life!” she wrote.

Dillan Steele, Nicole’s younger son, is said to have numerous connections in the entertainment industry.

She praised his work on a documentary about cannabis that will be released in September 2021.

Dillan has been a vocal supporter of his uncle Big Meech, posting a number of Instagram posts pleading for his release.

Nicole Flenory’s life is chronicled in the crime drama Black Mafia Family.

The series, which was executive produced by rapper 50 Cent, delves into the secrets behind her elder brother’s drug empire and record label.

Nicole received cases of Branson Cognac from the hitmaker ahead of the premiere of BMF, which has been renewed for a second season.

Laila Pruitt plays a young Nicole in the Starz series.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Atlanta, Georgia, is…

