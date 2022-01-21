Nicole Hocking is the wife of Luke Combs.

LUKE Combs is known for his heartfelt country love songs.

Nicole Hocking, Combs’ wife and long-time lover, is the inspiration for his country ballads.

Since 2020, Nicole Hocking has been married to Luke Combs, a Grammy-winning country singer.

The couple announced their first child together on Instagram on January 20, 2022.

Nicole wrote: this may be the best year yet. baby BOY coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited andamp; thankful,” in a series of photos displaying sonogram pictures of the baby.

“Here we go ya’ll! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring!” Luke wrote on Instagram.

It’ll be a roller coaster.”

Nicole is now employed by BMI, Broadcast Music Inc., as a recruiting coordinator.

She was born in North Carolina but spent her childhood in Florida.

Nicole has been working in the music industry for quite some time, and her love of country music led her to Nashville, Tennessee.

She’s also the inspiration for a number of her husband’s songs, and she’ll be accompanying him on his US tour.

Luke and Nicole first met in 2016 at a music festival in Florida, and their encounter was straight out of a romantic comedy.

According to Country Fancast, they both caught each other’s gaze as they passed through the crowd, and Nicole invited Luke to join her and her friends.

They quickly discovered they were both from Nashville, and the rest was history.

Luke wrote “Crazy Beautiful,” his hit song about Nicole, before they were even engaged.

Luke proposed to Nicole in 2018, but only revealed the news during a romantic trip to Hawaii in 2018.

“She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen,” he wrote on Instagram to announce the news.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @nicohocking! (hashtag)Mahalo!”

On August 1, 2020, the couple married at their beach house in South Florida.

Luke later told the story of his disastrous proposal.

When the two first moved into their new Florida home, he decided to propose.

Combs knew his girlfriend had a thing for cats, so he decided to involve them.

“I had purchased new collars for our cats with our new address on them,” he explained.

“She cares more about her cat than anything else in the world.”

I had the ring and was going to put it on the cat’s collar because he always sits on her lap on the couch.

“When we first arrived at our new home…

