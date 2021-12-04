Nicole James, a newcomer to the RHOC, was ‘demoted after a secret was revealed, and she SUED Heather Dubrow’s husband, Dr. Terry, for a bad boob job.’

Nicole James, a newcomer to the Real Housewives of Orange County, was demoted after her secret was revealed, and she subsequently sued Heather Dubrow’s husband, Dr. Terry, for a botched boob job.

“Terry, you’ve got a boob job on your hands.”

Nicole made her Bravo debut on Wednesday during the Season 16 premiere.

Nicole and her friend Heather, 52, went for a walk and discovered they knew Shannon Beador, another RHOC star.

Heather later met Shannon, 57, for lunch and learned that Nicole is acquainted with both of them.

Shannon hinted in a confessional interview that she knew something about Nicole but chose not to reveal it.

Shannon later revealed to Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson of the Real Housewives of Orange County that Nicole had allegedly sued Heather’s husband Terry.

“Nicole sued Terry Dubrow,” Gina recalled Shannon’s claims in a confessional.

Shannon insisted Heather be informed about the lawsuit, though she confessed, “I made a pact with Gina and Emily the night before saying if, for some reason, this is the same person, we keep our mouths shut.”

When Gina confronted Heather about the lawsuit, she broke the pact.

“The right thing to do is to tell Heather because I don’t think I’m capable of pretending that this is okay,” Gina admitted in a confessional before sitting down with Heather at a party.

Heather stormed upstairs and told everyone to leave the party before asking Gina if she was “joking.”

Nicole slammed Terry’s skills as a plastic surgeon, resulting in her feud with Heather, according to RadarOnline.

“Nicole was brought on by Heather but only filmed for a few weeks,” an insider told the outlet in October.

“A big storyline that will play out (but is also why Nicole is no longer on the show full-time) is Nicole’s dissatisfaction with the breast augmentation Terry performed on her many years ago.”

“It started circling around the group, and Heather found out because Shannon was telling everyone except her,” they continued.

“Cue the fight between Heather and Shannon,” says the narrator.

Nicole stopped shooting RHOC several weeks before the season’s production wrapped in October, according to the publication.

It’s unclear whether Nicole chose to have her role reduced or if she was forced to do so.

“Having a Housewife accuse Terry of such a nefarious, scandalous thing could affect their other show that makes them money,” the source said.

Heather married Terry, 63, in 1999, and they have four children.

Some fans wondered why Nicole was demoted so quickly on the Bravo show before Wednesday’s episode aired.

