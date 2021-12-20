Nicole Kidman Admits She Was Bothered by ‘Being the Ricardos’ Critics at First: ‘I’m Human.’

Everything has been heard.

It would be difficult for anyone to play Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and critics have been quick to pass judgment since Nicole Kidman was cast in the role.

Kidman, 54, plays the five-time Emmy winner, who was known not only for her hilarious comedy but also for her distinctive appearance.

The Moulin Rouge actress did her best to ignore the negative comments from those who didn’t believe she was the right fit for the part.

“I tried not to [listen], but I’m a human being, and there are times when you think, ‘Gosh, maybe I’m not the right person for this,'” the Oscar winner said during a joint interview with her co-star Javier Bardem on the Today show on Monday, December 20.

“That’s where having someone like [writer and director]Aaron [Sorkin, who really said at the start, ‘I’m not looking for a perfect rendition or imitation of Lucy,’ comes in handy.”

Instead, the 60-year-old Newsroom creator wanted to tap into the late I Love Lucy star’s spirit, which the Big Little Lies alum was able to do.

“I can relate to a lot of it, and I think to myself, ‘Oh, OK, I’ve been there.’

‘I know that,’ Kidman explained, “so I think those things were relatable.”

“There’s a scene where they tell you, ‘You’re 39, and that’s it.'”

‘It’s kind of over for you.’ I understand.

That was a bit of a problem for me.

And it was like, OK, where the television had opened a door for her, it had also opened a door for me.

“Gosh, that’s kind of — I know that feeling really deeply,” I said around the same age.

While there is always negativity online, Lucy and Desi Arnaz’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, has come to her mother’s defense.

“All right, here’s the deal.

Please understand that this is not a remake of I Love Lucy.

“No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo,” Lucie, 70, said in a January Facebook video.

“It’s the story of Lucille Ball, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Dezi Arnaz, my father, not Ricky Ricardo.”

The film will contain some humor, but it is primarily a story about the.

