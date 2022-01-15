Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, and Others Talk About Their Early Award Season Nominations

Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, and Others Talk About Their Early Award Nominations

Following the announcement of the Golden Globes winners and Screen Actors Guild Award nominees this week, Hollywood is buzzing with praise for some of the year’s best performances.

Nicole Kidman, who portrays Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, Will Smith, who plays Venus and Serena Williams’ headstrong father in King Richard, Andrew Garfield, who showcases unexpected musical talent as Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson in tick, tick…Boom!, and Kristen Stewart, who channels Diana, Princess of Wales in the twisty, psychological Spencer are among the biopic frontrunners for 2022.

Some of this year’s ceremonies have been postponed due to COVID precautions — keep track of all your awards season schedules with ET’s handy guide — but from here, it’s a straight shot to the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, where Hollywood’s highest honors will be celebrated with that coveted golden statuette.

Many of the 2022 frontrunners were honored at this year’s Palm Springs International Film Awards, and ET had exclusive access to them.

Read on to find out how the stars feel about their critically acclaimed performances and the numerous awards nominations they’ll be receiving this season.

Nicole Kidman received the Career Achievement Award from this year’s Palm Springs International Film Awards, and marveled at the honor while insisting she’s nowhere near slowing down. Nicole Kidman is the likely frontrunner for Best Actress this season, following her win at the Golden Globes.

“I still have incredible passion for what I do,” said the actress, who portrays Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

“I’m still completely enthralled by the project.”

That is all there is to it.”

Kidman began her acting career as a teenager in Australia before breaking through on the international stage in the late 1980s, and she is as gracious as ever when reflecting on her nearly four-decade career.

“It’s been a slow build since I was 14,” she explained, “and it’s had its ups and downs.”

“I’ve worked with some of the world’s best directors, actors, and writers.”

As any actor will tell you, we’re only as good as the people we surround ourselves with… but there’s one thing I’ve always been committed to.

