Nicole Kidman is in line for a major honor.

Nicole Kidman will receive a Career Achievement Award for her performance as Lucille Ball in the film Being the Ricardos at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

In December, the Desert Sun covered the award.

The Palm Springs Convention Center will host the event on March 6, 2022.

The accompanying festival will take place from January to February.

Being the Ricardos is a behind-the-scenes look at the beloved 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy during a critical production week, as Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) deal with personal accusations and political controversies.

JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat also star in the film.

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in December.

Kidman’s performance has been praised by critics.

In a statement, Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said, “Nicole Kidman rises to the challenge of playing such an iconic talent, capturing both the on-camera comic timing and off-camera bravery that made Lucy an unstoppable force in the 1950s and 1960s.”

Lucie Arnaz, Ball and Arnaz’s daughter, expressed her delight with Kidman’s portrayal of her mother in an Instagram post.

Arnaz appreciates that Kidman “became my mother’s soul” and “crawled into her head,” writing, “I couldn’t have taken it.”

Kidman’s performance in The Hours earned her an Academy Award in 2003.

She has also received five Golden Globe Awards, two Emmy Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Kidman’s other notable roles include Eyes Wide Shut and Bombshell.

Lady Gaga will receive the Icon Award, Jennifer Hudson will receive the Chairman’s Award, and the film King Richard will receive the Ensemble Performance Award.

