Nicole Kidman Plays Husband Alexander Skarsgard’s Mother in ‘Northman,’ From Lover to Mother!

What a world! Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgrd starred in Big Little Lies as an unhappy married couple, and now they’re playing mother and son.

The Northman, a revenge thriller starring Skarsgrd, Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Björk, premiered its first trailer on Monday, December 20.

The story revolves around a prince who witnessed his uncle murder his king father when he was a child and is now on a mission to save his mother (Kidman).

“I made that promise to myself when I was about 14 years old that I would travel the world and work with different nationalities in different countries and different genres with different stories,” the Being the Ricardos actress told Collider in October 2020, just before filming began.

“That is my vocation.”

It is therefore a privilege to have been asked to do so.

As an actor, you have to be asked to do a lot of different things.

… [The Northman] is Robert Eggers’ vision and story.

I’m there to participate and contribute, not to bring anything to the table.”

Of course, the Oscar winner was drawn to the role because of Skarsgrd, with whom she had previously worked on Big Little Lies season 1.

He played the abusive husband to Kidman’s Celeste in the HBO series, so the two had a lot of intense physical and emotional scenes together.

“Working with Alex was a dream because he was so invested, open, and available.

Their relationship is a roller-coaster ride.

“It’s a very difficult relationship to map over seven hours,” the Moulin Rouge actress told Vulture in 2017, adding that she pushed for his casting.

“I yearned for him! I yearned for him badly!”

‘Please, come on,’ I said.

‘Come on, HBO, we have to get him.’… It’s a fantastic role for him.

It’s not what it appears to be, so he followed the spirit and, I believe, really captured it.

He has that ability to draw you in and hold you, and then he breaks down, you know? He has that whole fragility to him — so this sort of dominance and then this fragility; it’s a strange mix.”

Although it was difficult to move on from the scenes.

