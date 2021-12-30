Nicole Kidman responds to a “sexist” interview question about her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman had a sharp response when asked if she was alluding to her marriage with ex-husband Tom Cruise in an interview with The Guardian: “I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man.”

Nicole Kidman is putting an end to any and all allusions.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Being the Ricardos actress talked about what it was like to play comedian Lucille Ball for the film’s lead role.

The film follows Kidman’s professional and personal lives during a whirlwind week of filming I Love Lucy, in which she co-starred with Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz.

The real-life couple, who eloped in 1940 and divorced in 1960, told Kidman, “It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out.”

“However, it has resulted in some extraordinary things.

That excites me.

I like that it doesn’t have a happy ending.”

“This film demonstrates that you can create an extraordinary relationship that lasts a lifetime,” she continued.

“Yeah, that’s quite lovely.”

You can’t make people behave the way you want them to, and you’ll occasionally fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be your life partner.

And I believe all of this is very relatable.

It’s possible that you’ll be accompanied by your children.

You might not believe it, but they were smitten.”

The journalist asked Kidman “with exquisite care” if her response was a way of talking about her marriage to Tom Cruise, to which Kidman replied, “Oh, my God, no, no.”

Certainly not.

No, that is not the case.

That was, after all, such a long time ago that it isn’t relevant here.

“Therefore, no.”

“And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either,” Kidman continued, who the journalist described as “angry.”

It almost feels sexist to me, because I’m not sure anyone would say something like that to a man.

‘Give me my life,’ you say.

‘In and of itself.’

Nicole and Tom married in 1990 and divorced in 2001, after 11 years of marriage.

Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26, were adopted by the couple before they divorced.

The Big Little Lies actress, who has been married to Keith Urban since 2006 and has two daughters, gave birth to her second child on Sunday.

